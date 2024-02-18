James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) PT Lowered to GBX 375

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 425 ($5.37) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of LON:FSJ opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,712.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40).
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
