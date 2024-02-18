James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) PT Lowered to GBX 375

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 425 ($5.37) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON:FSJ opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,712.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40).

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

Featured Articles

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

