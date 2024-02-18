Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$38.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

JWEL opened at C$30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.78. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. Also, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

