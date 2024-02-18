Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

