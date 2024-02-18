JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Up 2.4%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 40,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.