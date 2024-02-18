JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

