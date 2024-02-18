JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

