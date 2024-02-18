JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

PHVS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,183 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,406,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 3,743,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,577,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

