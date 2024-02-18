JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.