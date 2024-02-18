Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,044 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $89.47 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

