Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Trading Down 0.8 %

ERJ opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

