Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

