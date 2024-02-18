Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 577,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 718,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $22,008,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

