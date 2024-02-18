Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

