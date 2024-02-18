Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,649 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

