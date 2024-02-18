Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 228.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 715,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

