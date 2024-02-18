Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

