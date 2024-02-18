Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

