Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,813,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 356,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

SRPT stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.