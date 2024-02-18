Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

