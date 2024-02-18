JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $33.14 on Thursday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JOYY by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in JOYY by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 146,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

