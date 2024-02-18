JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

