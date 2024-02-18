JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.