JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $120.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

R stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 44.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $26,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

