JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $532.09 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $4,040,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

