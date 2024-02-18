JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,423,869 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,196. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

