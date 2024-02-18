JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Insider Buys £16,770 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,770 ($21,179.59).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

JEMI opened at GBX 131 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £387.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3,275.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.43.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.