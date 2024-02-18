Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after acquiring an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,178,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 2,049,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

