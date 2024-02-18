Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after buying an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

JNPR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. 2,049,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

