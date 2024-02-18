KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $513.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 80,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 80,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,650,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

