Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. 1,381,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

