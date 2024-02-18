Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Target Price to $40.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE NTB opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,643,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,843,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

