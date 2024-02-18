Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.76 on Friday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.97.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

