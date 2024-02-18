KeyCorp Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

