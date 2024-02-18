Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
