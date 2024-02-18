Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,952 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

