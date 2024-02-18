Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $67.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.03. The company had a trading volume of 583,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $528.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 96,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

