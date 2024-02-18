Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 279.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Clorox worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

