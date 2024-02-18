Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,598,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,451,000 after purchasing an additional 765,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

NYSE:TECK opened at $38.70 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

