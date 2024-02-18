Korea Investment CORP Purchases 131,138 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LVS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.