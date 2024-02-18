Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of KOSS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

