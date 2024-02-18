KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUYGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period.

About KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CICC China Consumer Leaders index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies engaged in Consumer-Related Industries. KBUY was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.