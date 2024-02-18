KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period.

About KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

The KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CICC China Consumer Leaders index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies engaged in Consumer-Related Industries. KBUY was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

