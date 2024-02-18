KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Up 2.5%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 5,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

