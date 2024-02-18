Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.11 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,841 shares of company stock worth $1,562,955. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 127.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 451,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 447.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 296,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 242,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 594,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.