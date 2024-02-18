Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $216.64. 1,151,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,512. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average is $213.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

