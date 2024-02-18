Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

