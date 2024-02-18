Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

LRCX traded up $12.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $926.03. 1,327,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $804.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

