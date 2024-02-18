LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $120.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. LCI Industries has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

