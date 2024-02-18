Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,725 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $26,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

