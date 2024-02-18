Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Insider Transactions at Li-Cycle

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,553.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,359 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. UBS Group lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Chardan Capital lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

