Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.97 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%.

Liberty Global Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

